Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) Share Price

Media stories about Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wellesley Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.0355998147672 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of WEBK stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.17. Wellesley Bancorp has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.50.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

