Populous (PPT) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Populous has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $206.19 million and $3.97 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00068282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LATOKEN, OKEx and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003799 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00412942 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00171324 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.co . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Livecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.