Popular Inc (BPOP) EVP Sells $251,500.00 in Stock

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Popular opened at $50.63 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $648.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,032,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Popular by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,071,000 after acquiring an additional 355,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 323,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

