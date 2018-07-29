Polemos PLC (PLMO) Insider Purchases £35,821.75 in Stock

Polemos PLC (LON:PLMO) insider Nigel John Burton purchased 3,582,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £35,821.75 ($47,414.63).

Nigel John Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Nigel John Burton purchased 2,272,727 shares of Polemos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £22,727.27 ($30,082.42).

Shares of Polemos opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Polemos (LON:PLMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Polemos Company Profile

Polemos plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a direct and/or indirect interest in projects and assets in the natural resources and other sectors in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia. The company was formerly known as PLUS Markets Group plc and changed its name to Polemos plc in November 2012.

