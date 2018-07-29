Polaris Industries (PII) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.36.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 984,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,183. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,885,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

