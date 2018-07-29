Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2020 Earnings (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

Nektar Therapeutics opened at $50.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.87 and a beta of 1.96.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,605,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,893,000 after buying an additional 723,967 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,355.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,208,266 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,075,000 after buying an additional 355,766 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,838,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 43,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,245,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $10,926,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,574,428.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,490 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

