Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $590.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $777,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $4,845,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,465,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,690,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after buying an additional 141,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,788,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4,556.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 855,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 837,141 shares during the period.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.