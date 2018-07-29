Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ Q3 2018 Earnings (LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

LH opened at $173.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $190.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 532.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 703,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,673,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,732,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at $50,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $27,264,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,636,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $293,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,462 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.