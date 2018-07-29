Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IART. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences opened at $61.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 69,871 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $4,439,603.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,438,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,393,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $62,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,976 shares of company stock worth $16,785,254. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.