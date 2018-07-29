Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Encompass Health Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of Encompass Health opened at $57.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 30,982 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,951,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $112,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock worth $4,326,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,408,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

