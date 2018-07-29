Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Head to Head Survey

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.57 billion 2.53 $488.45 million $4.35 18.54 Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.56 billion 2.96 $148.95 million $0.58 16.86

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 0 9 2 0 2.18 Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $84.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 13.08% 9.11% 2.76% Algonquin Power & Utilities 9.25% 10.60% 3.62%

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a generating capacity of 1,050 MW; solar energy facilities with a generating capacity of 40 MW; and thermal energy facilities with a generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 265,000 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 160,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

