Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $692.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.96 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

