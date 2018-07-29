Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,368 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $106,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 6,714.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,823 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Prologis by 85.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Prologis by 50.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Prologis opened at $65.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $500,849.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,550.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,536. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

