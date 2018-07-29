Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,697 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 279,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 75,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $15,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

