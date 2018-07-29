Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 105,292 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,292 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Archer Daniels Midland opened at $47.61 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

