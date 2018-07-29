Photon (PHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $765,703.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Photon has a total market cap of $765,703.00 and approximately $1,615.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Photon has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,198.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $465.23 or 0.05677450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $824.46 or 0.10061200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.01025100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.01673880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00205772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.02661190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00411354 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 23,995,774,224 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

