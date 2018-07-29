Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Insider Jack Bendheim Sells 12,000 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) insider Jack Bendheim sold 12,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Jack Bendheim sold 4,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 17,470 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $837,162.40.

On Monday, July 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $469,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $1,406,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $457,900.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $1,369,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,426,800.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,393,200.00.

Phibro Animal Health opened at $47.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

