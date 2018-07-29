Phantomx (PNX) Market Cap Hits $34,569.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Phantomx has a market cap of $34,569.00 and $74.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.02922260 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014658 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000924 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005237 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002990 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 27,973,720 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.