Pfizer (PFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY18 guidance at $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morningstar set a $43.50 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,502,980.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,669 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Pfizer accounts for about 2.6% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

