Peugeot’s (PEUGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGY) in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Peugeot opened at $17.53 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Peugeot has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Peugeot SA (PSA Peugeot Citroen SA) is a France-based manufacturer of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and related spare parts. The Company manufactures products under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. Peugeot SA distributes its products domestically and in 160 countries worldwide.

