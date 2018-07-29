PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) vs. Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) Head-To-Head Review

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE: PBR.A) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.8% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Dorchester Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/S $88.83 billion 0.78 -$91.00 million N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $57.29 million 10.40 $37.08 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PETROLEO BRASIL/S.

Dividends

PETROLEO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Profitability

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0.71% 5.10% 1.67% Dorchester Minerals 67.61% 46.02% 45.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/S is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats PETROLEO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora S.A., and Corporate.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

