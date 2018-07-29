PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $13.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We like Petrobras' encouraging portfolio of investments, particularly in Brazil’s pre-salt reservoirs that lie below the Espírito Santo, Campos and Santos basins in deep and ultra-deep water. PBR’s committed efforts to improve its liquidity and operational efficiency, along with its ambitious five-year plans bode well. The Brazilian oil giant intends to boost its average output from an expected 2.7 million Boe/d in 2018 to 3.55 million Boe/d by 2022. It further targets net debt/EBITDA of 2.5 in 2018, as against 5.3 in 2015.. The company's divestment program of $21 billion throughout 2017-2018 is expected to support debt reduction. The positive outlook is also reflected in Petrobras' healthy share price movemnet and solid estimate revisions. As such, we view PBR as an attractive pick.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.29.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 billion. research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

