Peter George Dickson Sells 2,126,000 Shares of Esstra Industries Inc (ESS) Stock

Esstra Industries Inc (CVE:ESS) Director Peter George Dickson sold 2,126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$212,600.00.
Esstra Industries stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. Esstra Industries Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.
About Esstra Industries
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Esstra Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esstra Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.