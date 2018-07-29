Peter George Dickson Sells 2,126,000 Shares of Esstra Industries Inc (ESS) Stock

Esstra Industries Inc (CVE:ESS) Director Peter George Dickson sold 2,126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$212,600.00.

Esstra Industries stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. Esstra Industries Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.

About Esstra Industries

Esstra Industries Inc invests in marketable securities in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

