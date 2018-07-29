People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,023,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,600,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,743,000 after purchasing an additional 491,141 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,146,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,721,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,855,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 843,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $74,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,344,028.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,500. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised People’s United Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

