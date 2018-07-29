Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) has been assigned a $58.00 price target by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
Penske Automotive Group opened at $50.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.
In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $103,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $194,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
