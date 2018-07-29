Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) has been assigned a $58.00 price target by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Penske Automotive Group opened at $50.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $103,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $194,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

