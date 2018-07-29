Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 220.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 940.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.47.

Apple opened at $190.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $969.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.13 and a 52-week high of $195.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,821,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $2,898,622.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock worth $31,247,951. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

