PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Receives $8.25 Average PT from Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

PNNT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 215,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,513. The firm has a market cap of $528.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 8.17%. research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $2,026,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

