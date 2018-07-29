Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group opened at $317.32 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $273.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on SVB Financial Group to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SVB Financial Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.88.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $849,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamran F. Husain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $480,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,059 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.