Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Cavium Inc (CAVM)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cavium were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cavium by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,108 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $277,442,000 after acquiring an additional 96,284 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cavium by 950.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cavium by 109.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,801,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $143,025,000 after acquiring an additional 942,399 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Cavium by 456.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,597,042 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. grew its position in Cavium by 475.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,562,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

CAVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Cavium opened at $86.23 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Cavium Inc has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Cavium had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $230.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications.

