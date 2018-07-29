Pembroke Management LTD Purchases Shares of 124,000 Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.24% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “$81.43” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 11,523 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $693,915.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,655 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,764.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Dent sold 2,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $145,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,718 shares of company stock valued at $34,163,566. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

