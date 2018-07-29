Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $117,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy opened at $116.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

