Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 249,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,188.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,284.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,497 shares of company stock worth $4,431,974. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines opened at $54.46 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

