Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.18.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group opened at $237.64 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $214.64 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

