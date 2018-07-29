Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Victrex (VCT)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,380 ($31.50) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.44)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,825 ($37.39) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,600 ($21.18) to GBX 2,980 ($39.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,650 ($35.08) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,463.58 ($32.61).

Shares of Victrex opened at GBX 3,142 ($41.59) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,826 ($24.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,772 ($36.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($40.66) per share, with a total value of £99,840 ($132,150.89). In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,152.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

