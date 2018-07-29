Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $8.65 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,022 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 533.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NYSE GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

