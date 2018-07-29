PCM Inc (PCMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) will post $567.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.46 million. PCM reported sales of $545.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PCM will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PCM.

Get PCM alerts:

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.98 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of PCM stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. 358,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. PCM has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PCM by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of PCM by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PCM by 1,564.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PCM by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCM (PCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.