Paypal’s (PYPL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Wednesday. KeyCorp currently has a $100.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a $87.38 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Paypal opened at $85.46 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts expect that Paypal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,778 shares of company stock worth $7,538,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co increased its position in Paypal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 16,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 40.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 1.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

