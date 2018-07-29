Paypal (PYPL) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Paypal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paypal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Paypal traded down $3.68, reaching $85.46, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 14,267,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,778 shares of company stock worth $7,538,157 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Paypal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Paypal by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

