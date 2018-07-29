Party City Holdco (PRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

PRTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Party City Holdco opened at $15.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $507.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.94 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,143,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth $9,023,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth $23,487,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000.

About Party City Holdco

