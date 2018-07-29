Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $712,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after buying an additional 2,018,241 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,962,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $253,664,000 after buying an additional 1,553,810 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $357,496,000 after buying an additional 1,523,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,338,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,593 shares of company stock worth $1,578,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM opened at $62.69 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

