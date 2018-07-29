Pareteum (TEUM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pareteum earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3168398754189 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Pareteum traded down $0.05, hitting $2.92, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,118,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,648. Pareteum has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

