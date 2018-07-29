Paracle Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 629,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 623,260 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $104.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $106.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.