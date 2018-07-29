Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 31.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,117,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,601,000 after acquiring an additional 255,595 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,531,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 158,218 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 868,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 404,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.73 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

