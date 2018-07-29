Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. American National Bank bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in UDR by 47.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $36.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,298,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

