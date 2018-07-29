Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 5,773 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,295,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF opened at $30.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.