PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 363,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Yung bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $60,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,785. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

