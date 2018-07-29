Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Receives C$17.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties traded down C$0.15, hitting C$12.49, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 258,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,277. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$17.58.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of C$125.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

