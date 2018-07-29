ORIX (IX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about ORIX (NYSE:IX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ORIX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.5592865620696 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ORIX stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

