Orange (ORA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.20 ($22.59) price objective on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BNP Paribas set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.14 ($20.16).

Shares of ORA opened at €14.03 ($16.51) on Thursday. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

