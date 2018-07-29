OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $934.80 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 865,400 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises approximately 1.2% of OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet Inc Class C worth $934,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,238.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $860.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $903.40 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 target price (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,244.06.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total value of $905,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $552,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total transaction of $11,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,680 shares of company stock valued at $87,890,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

